MAZABUKA TEEN SODOMISES MINOR FOR 3 DAYS



A 19-YEAR-OLD man of Mazabuka district in Southern Province has been arrested by police after he was reported to have sodomised an eight-year-old boy in his house for three consecutive days.



According to police reports, Emmanuel Malumo of Kabobola compound started committing the act on Monday.



And to do it, he would always call the young boy to his house, and when he gets there, he would take him to his bedroom where he would abuse him against the order of nature on three different occasions.



After the act, the boy started complaining of a painful anal area and stomach.



The child then decided to open up to his uncle on the ordeal yesterday, and the matter was then reported to police by the child’s grandfather aged 62.



The matter was confirmed by Southern Province police commanding officer, Auxensio Daka.



“Acting on the report, the victim was issued with a medical report to facilitate medical examination and treatment. And police later opened a docket on the matter and moved in to arrest the suspect,” said Daka.



By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba