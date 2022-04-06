MAZABUKA YOUTH ACCUSED OF RAPING A 91 YEAR OLD WOMAN APPEARS IN COURT

A 31 year old of Kabobola Compound has appeared in the Mazabuka Magistrates Court on charges of raping a 91 year-old land lady.

Byta FM Court Journalist reports that Henry Nzila is accused of raping the woman between 27 January and 4 February, 2022.

Nzila has denied the charge when he appeared before Resident Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya for plea Wednesday.

Court records indicate that the granddaughter of the victim heard the woman shouting for help around 21:00 hours in her bedroom, only to find Nzila coming from the room.

She testifies that Nzila escaped from the scene with the help of his mother.

The State witness narrated that her grandmother sustained bruises and some traces of semen were found on her private parts.

Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya has since adjourned the matter to 13 April, 2022 for continuation of trial.