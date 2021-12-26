MBABALA FLOOD DISASTER HERO GETS MORE CASH AND PROMISE OF A JOB FROM GOVT

The young hero of the Mbabala flood disaster in Choma has got himself extra cash for Christmas and a promise for a job from government.

Mbabala area Member of Parliament Joseph Musanje has awarded Tobias Kandanda K1, 000 cash, a food hamper and a bag of beans for his bravery during Tuesday’s deadly floods.

Musanje commended Kandanda for what he describes as pure bravery.

He rescued Charles Hamukonka when three dams burst open, causing flooding on Mbabala River and a trail destruction on nearing villages.

Hamukonda had taken refuge in a thorny tree, locally known as Mutubetube.

Choma Mayor, Javen Simolokwa earlier last week gave Kandanda K500 for his bravery.

And Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has urged Simoloka and the Provincial Administration to secure a job for the young hero. S