MBALA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WARNS OF IMPENDING DAMAGE TO MAIZE DUE TO SLOW UPTAKE AND PROCESSING BY FRA



Mbala Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Christopher Siame has expressed concern at the slow pace at which the Food Reserve Agency –FRA- satellite depots are processing and buying maize from small scale farmers during the ongoing food crisis.



Mr Siame has warned that most of the maize will be soaked if nothing is done to quickly haul it to safe central holding storages following rainfall experienced on the 29th august,2024 in Mbala district of Northern Province.



He says the delay at some satellite depots has led to frustrations among farmers who would want to go back to their homes to prepare fields for beans planting as is the case in Mbala district.



Mr Siame has urged the government to use trucks to quickly mop up the maize already bought and secure maize in remote areas in safe storage facilities to avoid the commodity being damaged.



PN