Mbalula accused of political maneuvering in bid for ANC presidential race



Fikile Mbalula, the Secretary-General of African National Congress (ANC), is facing allegations of using his position to undermine political opponents in preparation for a potential run for the ANC presidency in 2027.





According to reports, Mbalula is clearing obstacles by sidelining rivals and consolidating his power ahead of the party’s next presidential contest in 2027.



Mbalula is accused of exploiting his role to weaken rivals within the ANC, either by removing them from key positions or diminishing their influence.





While evidence for these claims remains limited, the narrative suggests Mbalula is strategically reshaping the party’s internal power structure to benefit his own political ambitions.





Mbalula’s tenure as Secretary-General has focused on addressing the ANC’s longstanding factionalism. Some view his actions as a necessary effort to strengthen the party and streamline its operations, while others accuse him of prioritizing personal power over party unity. Some people see these moves as essential reforms, while detractors view them as a power grab.



The ANC’s history of internal rivalries means that leadership contests often rely on strategic alliances and political maneuvering.



If Mbalula is indeed preparing for a presidential bid, his actions could either solidify his base or alienate key factions within the party, with potential consequences for South African politics, including shifts in policy direction and heightened tensions within the ruling party.