Mbalula says that VAT increase is temporary measure.



Fikile Mbalula, the ANC Secretary-General, has reassured South Africans that the recently approved 0.5% increase in the Value-Added Tax (VAT) rate is a temporary measure.





Mbalula suggested that the hike could be reversed once the country’s economic conditions improve, though he did not provide a specific timeline or criteria for such a reversal.





The VAT increase, which raises the rate from 15% to 15.5% starting May 1, 2025, with a potential rise to 16% by 2026/27, has stirred considerable debate. Critics argue that the additional tax burden will exacerbate South Africa’s economic difficulties, while supporters view it as a necessary step to address the nation’s growing debt and fund vital social programs.





Despite the budget’s passage, the tax adjustment faces ongoing opposition from several political parties, with skepticism remaining among the public about the possibility of swift economic improvements that would enable a VAT reduction in the near future.





Mbalula’s comments highlight the ANC’s attempt to address concerns over the economic impact of the increase, while reassuring citizens about its long-term implications.