Mbappe and Vinicius unperturbed by criticisms; they are happy – Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed confidence in Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior despite their slow start to the season.

Mbappé recently found his rhythm, scoring twice in his latest match after going goalless in his first three La Liga appearances.

Vinícius, meanwhile, has netted once in four matches. Ancelotti emphasized that both players are staying focused and unaffected by outside criticism, showing resilience as they aim to hit peak form in the coming games.

“They don’t seem affected to me, they are training well, happy. Kylian is progressing each day,” Ancelotti told a news conference Friday.

“Many forget they started pre-season in the middle of August… they didn’t have a pre-season, they have improved their fitness with games. They seem very well to me, and happy.”

French superstar Mbappe joined Madrid at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract this summer and Ancelotti is still working out how to get the best from the forward, who like Vinicius, prefers to drift in from the left.

Thus far Mbappe has started in the middle with Vinicius in his preferred position, but the Brazilian has lacked spark.

“(Vinicius is) not at his best, but he’s still very important for us,” continued Ancelotti.

“The last thing I’m worried about is the state of Vinicius, he always works well, it’s just a question of time before he’s at his best.

“When a player is not 100 per cent, the important thing is that he gives all he can.”

Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad on Saturday in a La Liga clash, followed by their first Champions League fixture of the season at home against Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed that Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, two key midfielders, will not be available for the trip to San Sebastian.

However, he remains hopeful that both players could make their return shortly after the weekend, likely in time for the Champions League match.

“We’ll see in the next few days if they’re available on Tuesday,” added Ancelotti.