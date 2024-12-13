Mbappe no longer with transgender girlfriend; he said he is single

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly ended his rumored relationship with transgender model Ines Rau.Speculation about their romance began in 2022 when the pair were seen together on several occasions, though neither publicly acknowledged the relationship.In a recent interview with Mouloud Achour on Clique, Mbappe appeared to address the rumors, revealing that he is currently single.

The French footballer expressed optimism about finding love again in the future.”Yes, in the past, I have already been in love, and I hope that I will be again. But currently, no,” Mbappe said.

comments fueled rumours about a split from Rau, a transgender model and Playboy cover star.According to reports, Mbappe ended the relationship with Rau after facing several fan attacks.The footballer was

subjected to homophobic abuse during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, with Argentina fans taunting him.”They f* transvestites like f*ing Mbappe,” a remark quoted by International Business Times (IBT).Adding to the speculation, the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram.