Mbappe reveals what influenced his decision to leave PSG

French forward, Kylian Mbappe, has revealed that “things and people” contributed to his dissatisfaction during his last year at Paris St-Germain.

At 25 years old, Mbappe is set to embark on a new chapter with Real Madrid, signing a five-year contract once his tenure with Paris St-Germain concludes on June 30th.

The decision not to extend his Paris St-Germain contract for an additional year, made clear last August, sparked a standoff between Mbappe and the club.

This impasse led to Mbappe training separately from the first team as negotiations reached an impasse.

“At PSG I wasn’t unhappy, that would be biting the hand that feeds you and spitting in the face of all the people who defended me, but things and people made me unhappy,” said Mbappe on Tuesday.

“But there are things that you can’t show because I was a leader and you don’t follow someone who drags their sadness around.”

Mbappe said PSG boss Luis Enrique and adviser Luis Campos “saved me.”

“Without them, I would never have set foot on the field again,” he added on the eve of France’s friendly with Luxembourg in Metz.

“I’m more proud of that season when I know everything I had to go through to play.

“It was lower by my standards, but just playing, repeating matches and winning trophies was my greatest pride. But next year, I won’t be satisfied with a season like that.”

While Kylian Mbappe played a pivotal role in securing six Ligue 1 titles for PSG, he is now eagerly anticipating a new beginning with Real Madrid, the reigning champions of the UEFA Champions League.

“It’s a huge pleasure and a dream come true,” he added.

“It’s the club where I always dreamed of being. I’m going there with a lot of excitement and a lot of humility.”