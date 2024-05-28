Mbappe says he will announce his next move in a few days

Kylian Mbappe announced that he would reveal his future plans in a “few days” after Paris Saint-Germain’s French Cup victory on Saturday.

Widely anticipated to join Real Madrid, Mbappé has already stated he will depart PSG when his contract concludes this summer.

Following PSG’s 2-1 triumph over Lyon in the final, reporters questioned Mbappé on why he has not yet officially disclosed his next club.

“Because I think the best thing to do is to finish saying goodbye,” the France captain said in the mixed zone of the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

“All I wanted was to finish well. There is a time for everything. I will announce my new club in due course. It will be only a few days away so there is no problem.”

Pressed by journalists if that meant the transfer would be official before the national team meets to prepare for the European Championship, Mbappé added: “I still don’t know, there are still some details. The most important thing was to win and to experience these final emotions.”

Mbappé spoke about what he felt playing his last game for PSG after seven seasons.

“Nostalgia, emotion; It was cool. I always understood where I was, this unique experience of playing for PSG. Playing for PSG, I would recommend it,” he said.

“I was lucky enough to experience it. What I have had, I wouldn’t experience anywhere else. Now I’m going to experience something else and I’m sure that will be magical too.”