Mbappé to be out for 3 weeks over thigh injury

Kylian Mbappé is set to be sidelined for three weeks due to a thigh injury, according to a source who spoke to ESPN. This means the star forward will miss Real Madrid’s upcoming derby against Atlético Madrid this weekend.

Mbappé was taken off in the 80th minute during Madrid’s 3-2 La Liga victory over Alavés at the Bernabéu, after previously scoring twice to give his team a 2-0 lead.

He signalled discomfort in his left leg, prompting his substitution.

Following the match, coach Carlo Ancelotti referred to the issue as a “knock,” explaining that Mbappé had requested to be taken off to prevent further complications.

However, on Wednesday, Madrid confirmed the extent of the French international’s injury.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg,” the club said.

According to a source speaking to ESPN, Kylian Mbappé is expected to be sidelined for three weeks due to injury, ruling him out of key fixtures including a Champions League clash against Lille, a La Liga showdown with Villarreal, and France’s upcoming international break.

As Real Madrid gear up for their derby against Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, they sit second in La Liga with 17 points from seven matches, just behind leaders Barcelona.

Atlético, with 12 points from six matches, will face Celta Vigo on Thursday before the highly anticipated derby.

Mbappé’s performances have been steadily improving this season, having netted five goals in La Liga, with his most impressive strike coming in a match against Alavés.