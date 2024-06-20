Mbappe to wear mask in subsequent games after breaking nose, likely to miss Netherlands game

France captain Kylian Mbappe (25) sustained a broken nose late in his team’s 1-0 Euro 2024 victory over Austria on Monday, the French Football Federation confirmed after the match.

The injury occurred when Mbappe collided with Austrian defender Kevin Danso’s shoulder while contesting a header.



He was substituted shortly before the end of the game and transported to the hospital in an ambulance for X-rays.

“Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second half of the Austria v France match this Monday in Duesseldorf,” a statement from the federation said.

“The captain of the French team was first taken care of by the medical staff and doctor Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed a broken nose.

The diagnosis was confirmed during radiological examinations at the Duesseldorf hospital.



“Kylian Mbappe has returned to the base camp of the French team. He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately.”

France face the Netherlands on Friday and Mbappe is now a doubt for that clash—a huge blow for France.

“A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment,” the FFF said.