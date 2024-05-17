Mbappe’s arrival may cause a change in Jude Bellingham’s position at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham’s role at Real Madrid might be adjusted by Carlo Ancelotti to accommodate Kylian Mbappe in the attack, despite Bellingham’s impressive goal-scoring record.

The 20-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a stellar debut season, recording 23 goals and 12 assists in 40 appearances, playing a crucial role in Real Madrid’s La Liga triumph and their journey to the Champions League final.

However, with Mbappe’s imminent move from Paris Saint-Germain, Bellingham may need to adapt to a new position to make room for the French star, heralding a new era of Galacticos at the club.

According to Marca, Ancelotti is considering deploying Bellingham in a deeper midfield role.

Throughout the current season, the Italian manager has used Bellingham in various positions, often placing him on the left side or as a false nine, allowing him the freedom to roam in the final third.

This strategy has unlocked the English international’s goal-scoring abilities.

Ancelotti believes Bellingham can handle additional defensive responsibilities while maintaining his versatility as a total footballer.

The manager has a track record of convincing players to embrace new roles, such as Camavinga playing as a left-back and Tchouameni being deployed as a centre-back.

He is clear that Bellingham’s primary objective isn’t just to score goals. While his prolific form has helped Madrid cope superbly following Karim Benzema’s departure, Ancelotti envisions Bellingham transitioning to a more natural midfield role next season to meet the squad’s evolving needs.

Bellingham’s innate talent and versatility make him a valuable asset for Real Madrid. His quality in front of goal has been crucial in steering the team to success this season.

However, with Mbappe’s arrival, Ancelotti appears to want Bellingham to take on the role of a midfield general, dictating the tempo of the match. It remains to be seen how the 20-year-old will adapt to his new role in the upcoming campaign.