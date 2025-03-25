Mbeki slams Cyril Ramaphosa as a ‘weak president’ unable to assert authority within his party and Cabinet.





Moeletsi Mbeki, a prominent South African political analyst, has recently criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa, describing him as a “very weak president.”





Mbeki the younger brother of former President Thabo Mbeki contends that Ramaphosa has struggled to establish authority within the African National Congress (ANC) and his Cabinet, resulting in a government that lacks cohesion and direction.





According to Mbeki, Ramaphosa’s failure to control party members and ministers, who often contradict official government positions, exemplifies his leadership weakness. The political analyst further argues that Ramaphosa’s inability to make decisive decisions has led to a fragmented administration, particularly as the ANC grapples with the complexities of a Government of National Unity (GNU) involving multiple political parties.





Mbeki’s critique echoes previous statements in which he portrayed Ramaphosa as a party functionary rather than a transformative leader, contrasting him with figures such as Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, and Jacob Zuma, leaders he believes possessed clearer visions and stronger leadership.