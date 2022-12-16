Mbesuma appointed Callies first team coach

Pretoria Callies have added to the backroom staff former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma as a first team coach.

Callies struggled to score goals in the first 12 league games before the international break, and the former Zambia international has been appointed as a specialist in attacking players and positioning.

Mbesuma could make a huge difference in the Callies scoring department.

In his memorable 2004/2005 season at Amakhosi, Mbesuma, popularly known as Ntofontofo, scored 25 league goals and 35 in all competitions.

Those 25 goals remain the highest tally to be managed by a player in a single season thus far.