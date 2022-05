STOP BEING ETHNOCENTRIC 🚫

➡️MBOLO in LUVALE language means BREAD and it’s not an insult.

AND

➡️KUSUNDA in LUVALE language means sexual intercourse. It’s a very big insult if you say it in front of elders.

However, you will not find Luvales judging those who use KUSUNDA to mean urinating, therefore do not judge us for saying Mbolo to refer to bread.

SAY NO TO ETHNOCENTRISM !

One Zambia One nation 🙌🏾

HangaTwayoya

Source: Likumbi Lya Mize Traditional Ceremony