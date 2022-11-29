MBUNDA AND NKOYA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENTS CALL FOR INDABA TO DISCUSS GOVT`S ALLEGED DISREGARD FOR THEIR TRADITIONAL LEADERS

By Maston Moonze

The Mbunda and Nkoya Royal Establishments of Kaoma and Limulunga Districts of Western Province have called for an indaba to update their people on what they term as government`s continued disregard for their traditional leaders at district and provincial levels.

Patron of the Kazanga Culture Emeritus Chrispine Mwiikila Shumina tells Phoenix News that both the Nkoya and the Mbunda chiefs are concerned about the level of negligence they have been subjected to by both the Kaoma district and western provincial administrations.

Mr Mwiikila explains that government representatives have not been recognizing their traditional leaders at state events and other developmental programs but recognizes the Barotse Royal Establishment –BRE- when the two are separate entities.

He says the indaba has been called to inform people from the two tribes over what government officials have been doing by working with the BRE and the failure to recognize the existence of the Nkoya and Mbunda chiefdoms.

And when contacted for a comment, Kaoma District Commissioner Kashina Sheba says her office is not aware of the indaba.

PHOENIX NEWS