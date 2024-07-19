Mbunda Royal Establishment gives PS Mainga Kabika 48hrs to apoligise for desecrating Mukanda Tradition

MBUNDA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT ISSUES 48-HOURS ULTIMATUM TO GENDER DIVISION PS OVER MUKANDA RESCUE OPERATION.

By: TIYANKENJI C.MBEWE

In a dramatic turn of events, the Mbunda Royal Establishment has issued a stern ultimatum to Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika, demanding an unreserved apology within 48 hours. This demand follows a controversial rescue operation that exposed the sacred Mukanda tradition.

Chris Nyu’mbu, Acting National Publicity and Information Secretary for the Mbunda Royal Establishment, stated that the operation, led by a non-Mbunda woman, violated a deep-seated cultural taboo by breaching the Mukanda enclosure, an area strictly off-limits to women and uncircumcised male adults.

Three days ago, PS Mainga Kabika, along with police and Livingstone district officials, closed what they termed an illegal Mukanda and rescued 48 children.

The Mbunda Royal Establishment has warned that failure to apologize will result in them seeking her immediate removal from public service for inciting potential conflict between the Mbunda community and the government.