



Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leaves the EFF and quits party politics



Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has officially resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and announced his departure from party politics.





In an interview with SABC News on Sunday night, he confirmed that he had left the EFF and was stepping away from active political engagement.





This decision follows his resignation as a Member of Parliament in January 2025, after he lost his seat in the EFF’s central command team.





Dr Ndlozi has indicated that he plans to focus on academia and civil society initiatives moving forward.





His departure marks a significant shift in his career, as he has been a prominent figure in the EFF since its inception, serving as its first official spokesperson and representing the party in Parliament since 2014.