Mcdonald Chipenzi Appointed As ECZ Commissioner While Patrick Kangwa Has Been Confirmed As Secretary To The Cabinet

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT STATE HOUSE

PRESS & PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE

PRESS RELEASE

Date: 23rd November 2022, Lusaka

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MAKES APPOINTMENTS AT CABINET OFFICE,ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION, ELECTORAL

COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA AND HIGH COURT FOR ZAMBIA.

President Hakainde Hichilema has, pursuant to Article 176( I) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia and in consultation with the Civil Service Commission, appointed Mr. Patrick Kangwa as Secretary to the Cabinet, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

President Hichilema has also appointed Dr. Oliver, Mubita Kalabo as Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet in charge of Administration.

In addition, The President has, in exercise of the powers vested in him in Section 16(1) of the AntiCorruption Act No. 3 of 2012, appointed Mr. Tom Trevor Shamakamba as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission, subject to ratification by National Assembly.

Further, President Hichilema has, pursuant to Section 5(1) of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act No. 25 of 20 1 6, appointed Mrs. Mwangala Zaloumis, Mr. Ali Simwiinga and Mr. Mcdonald Chipenzi as Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Commissioner of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, respectively, subject to ratification by National Assembly.

The President has also, on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission pursuant to Article 140 (e) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, appointed Mrs. Caroline C. Zulu Sokoni as Judge of the High Court for Zambia, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

Issued by:

Anthony Bwalya

Presidential Spokesperson