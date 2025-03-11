McKenzie defends job ad favoring coloured, Indian, and white candidates



Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his department’s recent job advertisement, which sparked criticism for prioritizing certain racial groups.



The vacancy, for the position of deputy director of administrative support and coordination, stated that preference would be given to coloured males, Indian males, white males, coloured females, and Indian females.





The requirements included a matric certificate, a relevant three-year degree or diploma, and three to five years of management experience in political and parliamentary processes.





The advertisement ignited debate, with critics accusing McKenzie of sidelining black candidates.



Some labor unions called for his removal, while others insisted that hiring should be based on merit rather than race.





McKenzie, however, dismissed the backlash, saying the hiring policy aligns with South Africa’s Employment Equity Act, which seeks to promote fair representation in the workplace.



Defending his stance on social media, he stated, “Employment equity exists for a reason. We are ensuring all racial groups are fairly represented. There is no need for alarm.”





He also revealed the racial breakdown of his department’s workforce, highlighting that out of 586 employees, 531 are African, while only 19 are coloured, four are Indian, and 32 are white.



“I refuse to lead a department that does not reflect the diversity of our country,” McKenzie said. “Those accusing me of racism should take a hard look at the numbers.”





Despite mounting criticism, McKenzie made it clear that he would not back down. “Coloureds, whites, and Indians also deserve job opportunities. You can’t intimidate me with unions. I won’t retreat or retract,” he said.