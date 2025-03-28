McKenzie defends Papa Penny after Prince Mashele’s ‘idiot’ remark



Gayton McKenzie has defended Papa Penny, stating that he is working closely with him and has observed the issues he raises.





McKenzie highlighted that Papa Penny addresses problems affecting rural communities, which many may overlook or dismiss as unimportant. While acknowledging Papa Penny’s colorful personality, McKenzie emphasized that he is not an idiot.





This comes after Prince Mashele publicly called Papa Penny an idiot, a remark that Papa Penny took personally, prompting him to release a series of many response videos.