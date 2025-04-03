McKenzie donates R20,000 to actress Nandi Nyembe amid financial struggles





Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has personally stepped in to assist veteran actress Nandi Nyembe after she publicly shared her financial struggles.





Known for her roles in Zone 14 and Yizo Yizo, Nyembe recently went viral in a video revealing her dire situation, which includes a lack of medical aid and limited work opportunities due to her declining health.





The wheelchair-bound actress expressed a strong desire to continue working, emphasizing that she could still perform if given the right script.





Touched by her plight, McKenzie reached out to Nyembe via a video call an interaction he shared on his X account where he requested her banking details in order to provide financial support.





He clarified that the donation was from his personal funds, not sourced from government resources. In a generous move, McKenzie donated R20,000 to Nyembe to help alleviate her hardships.





This is not the first time McKenzie has stepped up to support struggling artists. Last year, he made a R5,000 donation to former Generations actor Roderick Jaftha and contributed to the funeral costs of kwaito artist Mapaputsi.





While many have commended his compassion, others have questioned his motives. Regardless, McKenzie’s intervention underscores the ongoing financial challenges faced by many South African artists, drawing attention to the need for continued support within the industry.