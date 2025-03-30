McKenzie faces backlash over failed promise to revive Bloemfontein Celtic



Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is under fire after failing to deliver on his promise to bring Bloemfontein Celtic back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).





McKenzie had assured supporters that he was working to facilitate the purchase of Royal AM and relocate the club to the Free State, reviving the beloved Bloemfontein Celtic brand. However, these assurances have not materialized, leading to widespread criticism and disappointment among football fans.





In early March 2025, McKenzie confidently stated that discussions were underway with prospective buyers interested in acquiring Royal AM. The club, owned by Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, was put up for sale after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) sought to recover approximately R40 million in unpaid taxes. At the time, McKenzie claimed that the club’s sale was imminent and that “Free State soccer is definitely returning. Siwelele is coming for sure.”





Despite these bold proclamations, Royal AM remains without a confirmed buyer. The bidding process concluded on March 14, and an announcement of the successful offer was expected by March 17. However, administrative delays and undisclosed complications have stalled the sale, leaving the club’s future uncertain.





McKenzie’s failure to follow through on his statements has sparked outrage among Bloemfontein Celtic supporters, who had high hopes for the club’s return. Fans accuse him of making empty promises to gain public favor without ensuring that the necessary agreements and financial arrangements were in place. Many argue that his premature announcement created false hope and further disillusioned a community that has been longing for the revival of their team since its sale to Royal AM in 2021.