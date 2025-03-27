McKenzie slams white South Africans’ silence on “white genocide lies”



Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has publicly condemned white South Africans for what he sees as their complicity in perpetuating the “white genocide lies” narrative.

Speaking out against the misinformation, McKenzie argued that their silence only fuels false claims that white people, particularly farmers, are being systematically targeted for extermination in the country.





McKenzie specifically took aim at prominent figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump, who have amplified this narrative internationally. He stressed that while South Africa faces significant crime challenges, these issues are not racially motivated but affect all citizens, irrespective of race.





In a public address and on social media, McKenzie urged white South Africans to “speak up, like Mandela spoke up,” calling for unity in the fight against misinformation.

He emphasized that there is no evidence of a genocide, pointing out that white people can still go about their daily lives without fear of racial persecution.