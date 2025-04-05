McKenzie urges DA’s Steenhuisen to resign



Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie has publicly called on Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen to resign from the Government of National Unity (GNU), following the DA’s decision to legally challenge the recently approved 2025/26 National Budget.





McKenzie, criticized the DA’s move as contradictory to its participation in the GNU and urged Steenhuisen to file his resignation.

The budget was passed on April 2 with 194 votes in favour and 182 against, with the ANC relying on smaller parties including McKenzie’s PA for support after the DA voted against it, mainly over objections to a VAT increase.



The incident has heightened tensions within the GNU and raised questions about the DA’s role in the coalition.

While the DA’s legal action signals internal discord, no formal withdrawal or resignation had occurred as of April 5, 2025.