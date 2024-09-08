MDC president Felix Mutati has fired the party’s national chairman Sam Moyo

MUTATI CRACKS WHIP, DROPS MDC NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON



Movement for Democratic Change -MDC- has with immediate effect removed SAM MOYO as National Chairperson of the party.



MDC President FELIX MUTATI says the decision comes after recommendations from the National Executive Committee that Mr. MOYO be removed.



Mr. MOYO is alleged to have been issuing statements and misleading party members that Mr. MUTATI is making unilateral decisions and changes to party structures.



Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr MUTATI said nobody within the MDC Party can make decisions outside the party constitution.



And MDC Vice President LEONARD HIKAUMBA has called for unity as the party operates on democratic principles.



Meanwhile, Provincial Chairpersons have distanced themselves from the statement made by Mr. MOYO.



The chairpersons have pledged to continue supporting the party and its leadership under FELIX MUTATI.