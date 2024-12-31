MDI TOGETHER WITH THE FRIEND’S OF HH DONATES A CAR WASH MACHINE TO THE YOUTH’S.



By Martha Makayi.



Lusaka-30th December 2024



Muvombo Development Initiative together with the friend’s of HH have continued to improve people’s livelihood in different communities.





This afternoon MDI through a partnership with ministry of small and medium enterprise have donated a full set car washing machine to the Youth’s of Lusaka.



MDI Director’s encouraged the youths who received the car washing machine to utilize the opportunity given to them and grow it.





MDI vision is to supplement government’s effort by reaching out to every one in needy and ensure empowerment is given to people.





This is not all MDI wishes to empower women by opening salon’s, restaurant and many more businesses that can help Youth’s and people in the community at large.



CIC PRESS TEAM.