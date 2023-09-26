Mealie meal is very CHEAP in Zambia- Gary Nkombo

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says government acknowledges that mealie meal is expensive in the country, but the prices are actually the cheapest in the region.
Debating the Presidential speech in the National Assembly, Nkombo said citizens should be patient because improving the country’s economy was a gradual process. “The enemies of progress despise this particular increase of the CDF said it would never work. Today they are quiet and the only thing they can talk about today is the cost of mealie meal.
We are where we are because of the principles of demand and supply. That is the baseline for determining a price. Why has the demand gone up so much in the commodity called……(News Diggers)
Useless minister
Nkombo will start thinking after Upnd is voted out, soon. Right now is brain is not functioning properly because he has a lot of money now! Somebody who has gone to school cannot talk like one who has not. What makes a commodity expensive is the ability to pay for it by a client due to limited cash availability. If Zambians were earning K100,000.00 per month on average they would not complain about buying mealie meal at K350.00. But now average income is about K2,000.00 so buying mealie meal at K350 becomes very expensive for most Zambians, of course. So are the earnings in the region same as in Zambian? Just wait for 2026 muzalila! And Upnd is a regional party, it will disappear very quickly like Nkumbula’s ANC.
I do not really blame you. It’s the way UNIP was governing the country that makes you describe your fellow citizens in those terms. To you Mandanda, the UPND will disappear because it’s a regional party. Let’s unpack this. So how many former governing parties have disappeared in Zambia? It’s UNIP and MMD. But only the UPND will disappear because it’s a regional party. So why did UNIP and MMD disappear then?
Gary is my favourite minister, but boy does he mess up sometimes.
This government have doubled the cost of mealie meal since the got elected on the promise of reducing the price of mealie meal.
There is a pattern now from ministers seemingly mocking voters about how the cost of living is affordable. Now that these ministers have lined up their pockets, they can no longer feel the pinch that voters are feeling.
Fortunately for voters, 2026 is getting closer and closer. We can sweep this rotten rubbish out.
Have we legalized something in Zambia. I can some individuals are beginning to show beneficiary signs here
Nkombo is becoming unbecoming. So these can easily change posture at a flash of temporal power? I wonder what would happen if given presidency.