Mealie meal prices hit K305

By News Diggers Correspondent

MEALIE Meal prices have have hit K305 in some super markets in Lusaka.

A check by this News Diggers reporter in some Shoprite, Cheers, PicknPay and Melissa found that the comodity was fetching between K232 and K305.

In Kabwata area, Cheers supermarket was selling a 25kg bag of breakfast Mealie Meal at K237, while Shoprite in the same area was selling a K25 kg breakfast bag at K273.

In Woodlands and Northmead, PicknPay and Melissa were selling a 25kg at K231 and K305 respectively.

And in an interview, Citizens First president Harry Kalaba said citizens should brace themselves for harder times, projecting that the price of the commodity would hit K700 by December.

» Read full story @ Diggers.news