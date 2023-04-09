MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGE A SCAM AND A MOCKERY TO THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA

Governance and Development Advocates Zambia Executive Director Elias Mulenga has condemned the protracted artificial shortage of milie meal in the country describing it as a mockery to the people of Zambia.

Mr Mulenga said It is sad that Zambians have been made conclude that there is a shortage of the commodity when more than 10 000 bags of milie meal has been impounded by police officers on the Copperbelt Province due to rampant illegal trade known as smuggling.

Mr Mulenga has further accused Millers of producing less milie meal in order to increase in demand as the commodity fetches high prices in our neighbouring countries and at our boarder towns.

He questioned as to how the 10 kgs bags of milie meal have surfaced on the market when the 25kilogrames bags of milie meal are missing on the markets but found in checks of smuggling.

This strategy by the Millers is an indication that Millers had produced a lot of 10 kgs and offloaded on the market for consumptiona and sold out the 25 kilograms for export which attracted smugglers to trade in the commodity.

He has called on the Zambia Police and the Zambia National Service not to relent on smugglers until the situation is normalised.

Mr Mulenga further called on the Government to employ more Agriculture researchers and extension officers countrywide and to increase funding with farming inputs at the Ministry of Agriculture in order to mitigate food shortages in the country.

Issued By:

Governance and Development Advocates Zambia