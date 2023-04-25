MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGE PERSISTS IN PARTS OF NDOLA DESPITE INTERVENTION MEASURES

Nonhlanhla Phuti

The continued scarcity of mealie- meal on the market in some parts of Ndola has irked residents who feel the situation has not improved despite the various proposed measures that have been put in place by the government to curb the shortage.

A check by Phoenix News yesterday, which included an interaction with random members of the public, revealed that leading outlets such as Pick N Pay and ShopRite still do not have the commodity readily available on the shelves with only a few 10-kilogram bags available.

A further check in some townships including Chifubu, Masala, and Kawama areas however disclosed that the situation has stabilized and that residents can buy mealie meal at markets and shops with the only complaint regarding the prices with the commodity fetching between K200 to K250 per 25-kilogram bag of breakfast meal.

Meanwhile, some residents in Ndola have complained that the courts which have been selling impounded bags of mealie meal have adjusted the pricing of a 25 kg bag from K100 to K200 and are urging the government to explain the reasons behind this drastic price hike.

Efforts to get a comment from the Provincial Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo proved futile by broadcast time as his mobile phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS