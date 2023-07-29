Mealie meal situation is very dire now, but watch space because prices will reduce to levels Hichilema “assured” – Kawana

Ministry of Information media director Thabo Kawana says Zambians must watch the space because the mealie meal prices will reduce from these high levels to the levels President Hakainde Hichilema assured the nation.

President Hichilema is on record as having promised Zambia that with his impeccable management skills as an economist, he would reduce the meal meal prices to K50 per 25kg bags, arguing that the commodity was high during his opposition times because the leaders then did not have the capacity to manage national affairs.

The price of mealie meal was at K120 at the time President Hichilema was assuming office but has now skyrocketed to over K300 in several areas of the country.

But speaking with Daily Revelation, Kawana said the high prices were temporal because of the several measures the administration has put in place to scale up production, which he said will result in the reduction of prices

He said there were many factors behind the high price of the mealie meal.

“First we accept that the price of mealie meal is very very high and it has basically reached levels where our people are finding it difficult to afford,” Kawana said, stressing… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/mealie-meal-situation-is-very-dire-now-but-watch-space-because-prices-will-reduce-to-levels-hichilema-assured-kawana/