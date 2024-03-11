MEALIE MEAL UNCOVERED IN LIQUOR STORE, TWO WOMEN APPREHENDED

The Luanshya police have successfully detained two women, ages 42 and 31, after discovering a stash of 60 bags of mealie meal hidden within a bottle store in Baluba. This unexpected find has raised suspicions of potential theft, prompting a thorough investigation by authorities.

Copperbelt police commanding officer, Peacewell Mweemba, shed light on the matter, revealing that the bags were labelled as ‘Eagles’ and originated from the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Monze milling plant. The police were informed of the hidden mealie meal on Saturday, around 12:30 am, by concerned members of the public in Baluba.

“Thanks to vigilant citizens, our officers on patrol received a tip-off about concealed bags of mealie meal inside one of the bars in the Baluba area,” explained Mr. Mweemba. Acting swiftly, the police arrived at the location and uncovered the hidden stash, consisting of 60 bags of 25-kilogramme roller meal.

Authorities have identified the two female suspects as Bupe Mwisa, 42, and Gift Kangahi, 31, both esteemed businesswomen in the Baluba area. While the suspects have been thoroughly interrogated, they have failed to provide insight into the origin of the mealie meal bags, leaving authorities puzzled.

The detained women are currently held at Luanshya Central Police Station, awaiting their court appearance. Authorities are actively pursuing the investigation, determined to uncover the truth behind the suspicious circumstances surrounding the concealed mealie meal.

Mealie meal, a staple food in Zambia, holds immense significance in the livelihood of its citizens. Any attempts to manipulate its distribution or engage in questionable activities surrounding its acquisition raises concerns within the community.

As this case unfolds, the public eagerly awaits further updates from the authorities. The discovery of mealie meal hidden within a liquor store serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ethical practices and accountability in ensuring the fair distribution of essential commodities.