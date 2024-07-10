A mechanic has been k!lled after he was sucked into a Boeing passenger jet’s engine at Chabahar Konarak airport in southern Iran.

Local mechanic, Abolfazl Amiri was doing routine maintenance work on Iranian domestic airline Varesh Airline’s Boeing 737-500 when he was sucked into the engine.

According to Bild, the engine on the right-hand side had been started for a test run with the cover flaps open. A safety area had been set up around the engine as is usually required.

Mechanic sucked into a Boeing passenger jet

Unfortunately, when Amiri realised he had forgotten a tool on the engine, he went back and was sucked in and k!lled before the engine caught fire.

Amiri’s remains were recovered after the airport fire brigade arrived at the scene.

Iran’s aviation authority has ordered an investigation into the accident.

Back in May, a man was k!lled after being sucked into a KLM passenger plane engine at Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport.

Passengers and crew members on board the Embraer 190 aircraft told a local outlet that a ‘hellish noise’ came from the engine, which quickly began trailing smoke.

The Dutch Royal Military Police investigating the incident later said that the man ‘intentionally climbed into the engine, indicating this is a case of su!c!de’.

They additionally said that he had been ‘identified as an employee of a company operating at the airport’.