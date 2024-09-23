MEDEVAC PROGRAMME SUCCESSFULLY CONDUCTS 43 COMPLICATED SURGERIES AT THE UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITALS (UTH) – ADULT HOSPITAL.



The MEDEVAC Medical Humanitarian Programme of Czech Republic has successfully conducted 43 complicated surgeries at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) – Adult Hospital.



UTHs-Adult Hospital Public Relations Officer Nzeba Chanda says the doctors under the MEDEVAC Medical Humanitarian Program have been at the hospital from 12th to 20th September, 2024 where they have successfully conducted 43 operations on complicated cases including Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) as well as head and neck conditions.



UTHs-Adult Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. John Kachimba has commended the Czech Republic team for collaborating with the Zambian Medical team in executing their technical skills compassionately to ensure that the surgeries were successful.



Dr. Kachimba says the friendship, compassion and collaboration between the two teams exhibited in the operations is highly commendable as it is a symbol of hope for patients, families and communities.



He says the Zambian Government through the Ministry of Health, and the UTHs-Adult Hospital in particular, is looking forward to more successful surgical operations in future.



And MEDEVAC Medical Humanitarian Program Head of Mission Dr. Cada has expressed gratitude for the cordial relationship between the two teams that has resulted in the successful operations of the 43 complicated conditions.



And UTHs-Adult Hospital ENT Consultant Dr. Alex Malambo, applauded the team for the unit of purpose leading to the successful 43 complicated surgeries, and that the collaboration needs to be enhanced for more future engagements.