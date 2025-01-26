MEDIA STATEMENT ON FALSE CLAIMS BY CERTAIN SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES REGARDING THE REMARKS OF THE HEALTH MINISTER ON THE HEALTH OF THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT.



Lusaka – January 27, 2025



We have noted with concern and disappointment that certain individuals on social media have made false claims and remarks attributed to the Minister of Health, Hon. Elijah J. Muchima, MP., during his visit to Kazungula District on Friday January 24, 2025.





These individuals falsely suggest that Hon. Muchima was commenting on the health of the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, implying that the President was unwell. We would like to confirm that the President of the Republic of Zambia is enjoying good health.





We categorically refute these fabricated claims, and at no point did Hon. Muchima mention or imply that the President is in poor health. His message in Kazungula was clear—he spoke to the volunteers, assuring them that under President Hichilema’s leadership, the government will continue creating employment opportunities and delivering on its promise to improve the lives of Zambians through sound policies.



Hon. Muchima further encouraged prayers for the President’s continued leadership, acknowledging his transformative vision and commitment to good governance.





It is unfortunate that certain individuals have deliberately distorted these facts in a malicious attempt to spread misinformation.



We urge all well-meaning Zambians to dismiss these baseless and politically motivated claims.



We call on media platforms to practice responsible journalism by verifying information before sharing misleading narratives, especially in health.



Issued by:



Georgia Mutale Chimombo

Spokesperson

Ministry of Health