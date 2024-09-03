Media Statement: Urging the UPND Government to Reconsider Party Member Compensation-Sunday  Chanda

Media Statement: Urging the UPND Government to Reconsider Party Member Compensation

September 3, 2024

The current economic challenges facing our nation demand prudent and responsible leadership. In light of the prevailing economic hardships, I call upon the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government to reconsider its decision to compensate party members for past grievances. This practice sets a dangerous precedent that could have far-reaching consequences for our nation’s future.

Compensating individuals based on their political affiliations or past grievances undermines the principles of fairness and equity that should guide our governance. In a country where millions of citizens are grappling with poverty, unemployment, and a lack of basic necessities, the priority of the government must be to alleviate the suffering of the majority, not to reward the few.

If we continue down this path, where does it end? Should we then consider compensating all our freedom fighters who fought for independence, all Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) members who suffered during the UNIP era, or all Patriotic Front (PF) members who experienced hardships under the MMD government? Should every PF member who feels aggrieved today be compensated as well? This would not only be financially unsustainable but would also foster division and resentment among our people.

Zambia stands at a critical juncture. We have an opportunity to break away from the politics of the past and move towards substantive, issue-based governance that puts the needs of the people first. Let us focus on building a nation where justice, fairness, and economic opportunities are available to all, regardless of political affiliation.

The UPND government has the chance to open a new chapter in our nation’s history by prioritizing the common good over partisan interests. I urge the leadership to abandon this compensation scheme and instead channel resources towards programs that will uplift the lives of all Zambians, particularly those most in need.

Zambia’s future must be one of unity, fairness, and progress. Let us not squander this opportunity by perpetuating a cycle of political retribution. Together, we can build a nation where every citizen has a fair chance to succeed, and where our government serves all its people with integrity and accountability.

Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Member of Parliament, Kanchibiya Constituency