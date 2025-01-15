Medical Doctor gives ex-girlfriend two goats as compensation for dumping her

Bindura District Medical Officer Dr Tonderai Chiwawa has become the centre of social media discussions after reportedly offering two goats as compensation to his pregnant girlfriend, Karen Tandanguni, following their breakup.

The controversy has escalated, with Karen, 25, dragging the married doctor to a traditional court over the matter.

Karen claims their relationship began in November 2022, during which Dr Chiwawa allegedly promised to marry her and even introduced her to some of his relatives. However, she revealed that some of his family members warned her about his history of three marriages and multiple children. After their breakup, Karen stated that the doctor offered her two goats as compensation, which she rejected, considering it an insult.

The situation has taken a more serious turn with Karen accusing Dr. Chiwawa of pressuring her to terminate the pregnancy and allegedly threatening her when she refused. “I also fear for my life because he said he is prepared to harm me if I keep the child,” she stated.

Karen has since reported the matter to the Bindura Police Station, including a theft complaint after her phone, which contained incriminating messages, was stolen. The case is now set to be heard before Chief Masembura on January 19 for resolution.

Dr Chiwawa, however, has denied the allegations, claiming he only knows Karen from the neighbourhood and dismissing her accusations as an attempt to tarnish his image. “I know the girl from around, and I don’t care whatever she says. You can write all the information she tells you. She just wants to tarnish my image,” he stated.