MEDICAL DOCTORS AWARDED 10.5 PERCENT SALARY INCREMENT

By Suwilanji Banda

Medical Doctors have finally been awarded a 10.5 percent salary increment after they threatened to down tools last month.

Confirming the development to Phoenix News, Resident Doctors Association of Zambia President Mweushi Mphande said the 10.5 percent salary increment for the doctors has reflected in their march salaries as promised by government.

The agitated doctors last month almost downed tools after they were left out of the government salary hikes despite having risked their lives and sacrificed for the country during the pandemic where most of their members died and worked long hours at the peak of the pandemic when other civil servants were working from home.

However, government through Health Minister Sylvia Masebo during a meeting with the medical doctors last month agreed that the 10.5% salary increment would be effected for doctors at the month end of March.

PHOENIX NEWS