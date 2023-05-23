MEDICAL MANAGEMENT NOT IN SUPPORT OF PRIVATE PRACTICE – KAZUMA

Senior Medical Superintendent Seke Kazuma has warned Medical staff in hospitals against engaging in private practice during official hours.

Dr. Kazuma says any member of staff found carrying out private businesses during the hours that they are supposed to carry out their official duties, will be dealt with accordingly.

Dr. Kazuma said this during a meeting with heads of departments, units, and sections at the hospital.

“Management does not support anyone engaging in private practice using government hours,” he said.

He said that patients should not suffer due to mismanagement of government resources or time.

“Management has guided that doctors must see patients twice a day, unless there is need to review them more than that,” he said.

Dr. Kazuma implored all In-Charges to submit any complaint regarding patient care through the laid channels of communication saying these should be escalated to the next senior person until the matter is resolved.

He further reminded staff to communicate all challenges saying one can only fail to carry out their duties if Management has failed to provide what was needed.

” Do not fail alone. If you have to fail, let us fail together,” he said.

“If you need to administer drugs to patients and Management has failed to make the drugs available, inform us,” he said.

Credit- Ministry of Health Zambia