Medical student takes own life at boarding house

A MEDICAL student from Lusaka Apex Medical University has committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree outside his boarding house in Chalala.

Innocent Kayopwe hanged himself on Wednesday at a boarding house in Chalala where he used to stay with a friend, Alex Mwango, aged 19. The body was found around 05:00 hours.

Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said the incident was reported to Godfrey Miyanda Police Post by Yambala Sinkala, a 23-year-old student of Lusaka Apex Medical University.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail