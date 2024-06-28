MEEETWA SAYS LUNGU’S SENTIMENTS ARE MISPLACED

Chief Government Spokesperson, CORNELIUS MWEETWA has described as misplaced and uncalled for the statement by former President EDGAR LUNGU attributing the current economic challenges to the government’s alleged failure to manage the country’s economy prudently.

Mr MWEETWA says while Mr LUNGU enjoys freedom of speech, his statements are misplaced.

He advised the former President to acknowledge that the current challenges are accumulative in nature, resulting from the previous government’s neglect and mismanagement.

Mr MWEETWA said that the previous administration failed to invest in alternative sources of energy, leading to the current power shortages.

Mr MWEETWA, who is also the Information and Media Minister, was speaking during a media address in Lusaka today.

And Mr MWEETWA has urged youths to dismiss the announcement by the opposition United Kwacha Alliance- UKA- to recruit 2 million youths into the defense force when they come into office in 2026.

He said no party has authority to recruit public service workers and explained that recruitments by government are conducted depending on available resources.

ZNBC