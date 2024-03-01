Meek Mill lashes out at claims he had sex with Diddy, denies ‘gay activity’

Rapper Meek Mill has denied that he has ever used drugs or had sexual relations with Bad Boy Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs, after claims, emanating from a recent lawsuit, suggested that the two had same-sex intercourse in the past.

Earlier this week, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a producer who worked on Diddy’s most recent album, sued the mogul for sexual assault, among other things.

The lawsuit also claimed that Diddy had sex with a Philadelphia rapper who was once involved with Meek Mill as well as a singer, thought to be Usher.

Given that Meek Mill is a Philadelphia native and was once in a much-publicized relationship with Minaj, speculation was rife on social media that it was indeed the rapper that had been intimate with Diddy.

The rapper however, came out on X to deny the rumours in graphic terms.

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly … nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! Lol,” he wrote.

“That’s why I always come around all these industry n-ggas with my real friends. You never catch me around anybody from the industry alone.

“You can’t even hold a convo without my dawgs stepping in the room it’s been that way … I can’t till y’all find out I’m the illest in this sh*t lol” he wrote.

Meek Mill said he was going to go after the people who were starting campaigns against him.

“When I find out we gone take em to war for trying to stop my family wealth! Something never seen b4 will happen in the industry even if I gotta risk my life for it! I’m the average move him out the way type thing!” Meek posted. Daily Mast