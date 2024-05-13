Meek Mill Recalls His Mom Bailing Him Out On Mother’s Day

Meek Mill showed love to his mother in honor of the holiday.

Meek Mill paid tribute to his mom on Twitter, on Sunday, in honor of Mother’s Day by recalling a time she paid his bail while he was locked up. He explained that he needed to come up with $9,500 and none of his friends were coming through. “When I was locked up my bail was 9500 most these so call homies didn’t put up anything … my mom had to throw a fish fry to raise the money to get me home!” Meek wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day love you 4L and after … happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers gone.”

While many fans expressed their support for Meek in the replies, many of the top responses poked fun at the Philadelphia rapper. “Bro took a Mother’s Day tweet and made it about his homies being fake,” one user wrote. Another added: “Bro couldn’t just say Happy Mother’s Day like a regular mf.”

Meek previously made headlines this year for buying his mother a house. “I bought my mom her 3rd brand new house sep, 29th 2023 fully cashed out no mortgage … 2023 was slow for me too!” he wrote in a post from January. He shared a screenshot of a text message mentioning a wire of nearly $1 million for the property as well. Meek has claimed to change upwards of $250K for a feature, so the figure shouldn’t have been too steep for him. Check out his latest tribute for his mom below.