KNOW YOUR MPs

MEET 29 YEAR OLD IMANGA WAMUNYIMA, MP FOR NALOLO

We present to you the Member of Parliament ( MP) for NALOLO Constituency, Hon. IMANGA WAMUNYIMA who was elected under the Party for National Unity and Progress ( PNUP) which is headed by economist Highvie Hamududu.

Hon. WAMUNYIMA is a lawyer by profession.