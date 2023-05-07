Meet Cosmas Muleya youthful Biology Teacher at Mwaata High School, based in Kalomo District.

Mr Muleya is being celebrated by the Kalomo youths and GCE candidates for being the most genuine biology teacher.

From the time he started teaching Biology at Mwaata High School the school has produced good results in biology, which has attracted GCE candidates to strive so hard to attend biology lessons from Mr Muleya.His way of teaching has attracted a lot of GCE candidates from neighboring districts to do tutions and lesson in Kalomo District.

His passion to teach has made many people pass even those who had failed previous exams, indeed teachers like him should be supported and appreciated for their good works. Many are in Universities and colleges because of this youthful Teacher.

©️ Zambia Reports, 2023