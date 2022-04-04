MEET DR. MUKATIMUI KALIMA MUNALULA, ZAMBIA’S FIRST WOMEN CANCERS SURGEON 👏🏾👏🏾 💪🏾 ♥️🙌🏾

Dr Sharon Kapambwe Writes:

Dr. Mukatimui Kalima Munalula is the first female Zambian Gynecologic Oncologist ( women cancer surgery specialist) and the first Zambian Fellow of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society after successfully completing her fellowship in 2021!



Dr. Munalula studied medicine at UNZA Ridgeway Campus and graduated in 2008, thereafter, she proceeded to do a Masters in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and graduated in 2016. Interestingly, prior to studying human medicine, she did veterinary medicine at UNZA.

Such tenacity!

She has since been practicing at Women and Newborn Hospital at UTH, and is happy to be able to play a part in providing the much needed service to women with various women cancers.



“Commonest cancer we see is cervical cancer followed by vulvar, then uterine cancer and ovarian cancer 4th most common cancer.

The message to women is get screened for cervical cancer. It’s better to catch an abnormality early before it becomes cancer.

For uterine cancer, if you have reached menopause do not ignore any vaginal bleeding, even just one day.

Be aware of what your body feels when ‘normal’ so you can suspect when something is amiss or abnormal. Bowel habits (diarrhea or constipation), unexplained weight loss, bleeding from the back passage/anus etc.



If you know your normal, an abnormal thing will be easier for you to notice. Know what your breasts feels like when they are normal so you can recognize any abnormal discharge, pain, growth, etc.”

As a way of keeping fit and indeed reducing the risk of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs), she joined the Lusaka Fitness Squad and is an avid runner.