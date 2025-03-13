MEET MARK SIMUUWE: THE MASTERMIND BEHIND UPND’s MEDIA SUCCESS



As the newly appointed Media Director of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Mark Simuuwe has taken the media landscape by storm, achieving impressive milestones and sending shockwaves to the opposition camp.





A Proven Track Record



In just a short few weeks, Mark Simuuwe has skillfully countered propaganda and misinformation, providing factual and timely responses to the opposition’s false narratives. His strategic approach has protected the party’s image and exposed the opposition’s deceitful tactics.





A Fearless Approach



The opposition is now on high alert, intimidated by Mark Simuuwe’s exceptional media skills and ability to outmaneuver them. His fearless approach has earned him the respect of party members and the admiration of the public.





A New Era in Media Engagement



Under Mark Simuuwe’s leadership, the UPND’s media engagement has reached new heights. His innovative strategies and vast media experience have redefined the party’s communication approach, making it more effective, responsive, and engaging.





A Key Player in UPND’s Success



Mark Simuuwe’s appointment as Media Director has been instrumental in showcasing the UPND’s achievements, including resolving problems left behind by the previous administration, such as revamping the mining sector and promoting media freedom .





We celebrate Mark Simuuwe’s outstanding performance and look forward to his continued success in shaping the UPND’s media narrative.



WAGON MEDIA