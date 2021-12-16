MEET NEWLY APPOINTED ERB BOARD CHAIRPERSON, REYNOLDS BOWA

Reynolds is an engineer and has been chief executive officer for Petrotech Oil Corporation for the last ten years. Prior to that he worked for Caltex Oil (Zambia) Limited, Zambia Airways Corporation, and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM) at Konkola Division.

He has extensive experience in technical management and serves in a technical advisory role on several statutory boards. Reynolds is a fellow of the Engineering Institution of Zambia and a member of the institute of Directors of Zambia. He was appointed to the CEC Plc board on 1st September, 2012.

He chairs the Investment Committee, and is a member of Executive Committee and the Risk Committee of the CEC Plc board and also serves as a director on the different boards